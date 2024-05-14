Round Rock Drops Series Opener to Reno, 4-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-18) dropped Tuesday night's game one to the Reno Aces (20-20) by a final score of 4-1 at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Kyle Barraclough (0-1, 4.32) went home with the loss after allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Reno starter LHP Blake Walston (3-0, 3.69) took the win with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball that included six hits, two walks and seven Ks. Aces LHP Andrew Saalfrank earned a save after keeping three baserunners away from home in the bottom of the ninth.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Aces jumped on the board early when a single from 2B Kolten Wong scored DH Kyle Garlick, who had reached base on an error, in the top of the first inning.

Reno increased their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning thanks to a double off the bat of RF Brett Johnson that sent Wong and LF Bryson Brigman across home plate.

Round Rock posted their lone run of the night in the fifth. LF Dustin Harris worked a two-out walk before moving to second base on a wild pitch then scoring thanks to a single from DH Andrew Knapp.

Garlick blasted a solo home run in the seventh frame to give the Aces a 4-1 advantage.

The Express put three runners on base during the bottom of the ninth inning with two walks and one single, but a double play and strikeout ended any comeback hopes and sealed the 4-1 final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LHP Chasen Shreve made his return to the E-Train after signing a new minor league deal with Texas on Tuesday morning. The lefty went 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, did not allow a hit and recorded one strikeout.

LHP Jimmy Robbins also posted a shutout relief outing with 1.0 hitless frame that included two punchouts.

Express DH Andrew Knapp and RF Sandro Fabian posted the team's multi-hit performances. Knapp finished 2-for-2 to go along with three walks while Fabian hit 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno continue their six-game series at Dell Diamond on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (5-1, 4.42) is scheduled to take the mound up against Aces RHP Cristian Mena (2-0, 3.83).

