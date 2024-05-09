Six Home Runs Lead Isotopes to 12-8 Triumph Over El Paso

May 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Albuquerque Isotopes continued their power surge Thursday night, as six different players connected on home runs in a 12-8 slugest victory over El Paso at Southwest University Park.

Drew Romo, Julio Carreras, Michael Toglia, Aaron Schunk, Grant Lavigne and Coco Montes all went deep, contributing to the prolific offensive attack that carried over from yesterday afternoon's victory. The Isotopes have combined to hit 10 homers in the last two contests.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the 13th time Albuquerque has connected on six or more long balls in a contest (last: May 3, 2023 vs. Sugar Land, six). Seven of the occurrences have taken place since 2019.

- The Isotopes finished with 11 extra-base hits, their most since tying a franchise record (13) on May 16, 2023 vs. Tacoma.

- Toglia and Schunk delivered the second set of back-to-back blasts for Isotopes hitters in 2024 (also: Sam Hilliard & Hunter Goodman, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Albuquerque blasted at least four home runs in consecutive ballgames for the first time since May 27-28, 2023 vs. Round Rock (four in each).

- Tonight, the Isotopes registered 38 total bases, most in any contest since July 2, 2023 vs. El Paso (39) when they recorded a 20-2 triumph.

- For only the third time this season, Albuquerque has won back-to-back games. Their last three-game winning streak came last Sept. 22-24 vs. Oklahoma City to end the campaign.

- The Isotopes improved to 6-1 when wearing the road grey jerseys that were introduced prior to the 2023 season. Four of the wins have come in El Paso.

- Albuquerque stole four more bags, and are 10-for-10 on the basepaths against the combination of Kevin Plawecki and Brett Sullivan the past two days. It was their fourth contest with at least a quartet of thefts this season, and the Chihuahuas have been the opponent in three of them. The Isotopes have 59 steals on the year, second in Triple-A (most: Tacoma, 79).

- Montes was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a homer, his second consecutive three-hit contest. It is the first time he has accomplished that feat since Sept. 10-11, 2021 with Double-A Hartford. Additionally, it was the first time Montes ever registered a trio of extra-base hits in one game.

- Toglia has gone deep three times in his last six at-bats. The switch-hitter has back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time since Sept. 8-9, 2023 vs. Reno, his last two games of the season before being shut down with an injury.

- Schunk is 6-for-10 with a pair of doubles and homers in the last two games. He has gone deep in consecutive ballgames for the first time since July 30-31, 2022 for the Yard Goats. Additionally, Schunk has a dozen two-baggers this year, tied for most in the Pacific Coast League along with Jesus Bastidas (Sugar Land), Adrian Del Castillo (Reno) and Miguel Vargas (Oklahoma City).

- Jimmy Herron extended his on-base streak to 24 games (every contest he's played), longest for an Isotope this year. Herron's slash line for the campaign is .302/.396/.465 with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 14 walks. He has recorded a knock in 23 of 24 games. Herron stole two bases tonight, his first contest with multiple swipes since Sept. 17, 2023 at Southwest University Park.

- Carreras' blast was his first since Sept. 22 vs. Oklahoma City, snapping a string of 124 homerless at-bats. Tonight marked his first multi-RBI game since July 19, 2023 at Somerset (two).

- Due to mid-game lineup shuffling, Connor Kaiser entered the contest at first base, the first time he has played the position in 346 games as a professional.

- Starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann relented nine hits and seven runs (four earned) over 4.0 frames. It was the eighth time an Isotopes starter has allowed at least seven runs, and fourth occurrence in the last six contests.

- Kauffmann and Montes each committed an error, increasing Albuquerque's Triple-A worst miscue total to 41. They have at least one error in eight of the last 10 ballgames.

- Albuquerque tagged Nolan Watson for 10 hits (nine XBH) and 10 runs (eight earned) in 4.2 frames. It was the most total runs given up by an opposing hurler since Tacoma's Darren McCaughan on May 16, 2023 (10 in 2.2 IP). The eight earned ranks as second highest this season (most: Eduardo Salazar, nine, April 27 vs. OKC).

- The Isotopes plated four runs in two separate frames (second and fifth), and have scored at least a quartet in an inning on 12 occassions this season.

- Tim Locastro and Brett Sullivan connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth, the second set of consecutive blasts surrendered by Albuquerque in 2024 (also: Loperfido/Cabbage, April 12 vs. SUG).

- The Isotopes bullpen (Austin Kitchen, Matt Koch, Matt Carasiti tonight) did not walk anyone for the third time this season (also: April 5 at OKC, April 28 vs. OKC).

- Albuquerque has been held without a first inning run for nine-straight contests, their longest stretch since Sept. 4-17, 2021 (12 games).

On Deck: Veteran southpaws Josh Rogers and Ryan Carpenter are slated to start for the Isotopes and Chihuahuas tomorrow, respectively. First pitch from El Paso is set for 6:35 pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.