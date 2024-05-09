Charged Offense Drives Salt Lake Past Sacramento

May 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees used a trio of explosive innings to win their third consecutive game against the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday afternoon, slugging their way to a 14-8 victory. In a record-setting day, the 22-run game total marks the highest combined run total of the season while a rowdy, season-high crowd of 11,755 kids on Utah Prevention Kid's Day packed into Smith's Ballpark.

The Salt Lake offense has come to life through the first half of this six-game series with Sacramento, outscoring the River Cats 40-17 and putting together its third straight game scoring double-digit runs. Hunter Dozier continued to be hot at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a 3-run home run and driving in four Bees for the game. Dozier has now racked up 14 RBIs with three round-trippers for the series.

Sacramento plated the first runs of the game using a pair of singles, scoring three times in the second inning for the second consecutive game. Salt Lake responded in the third inning with a six-run frame as 11 Bees recorded a plate appearance. Landon Wallace drove home Andy Blake from first with an RBI double, his first hit in Triple-A. Jordyn Adams cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single before Dozier mashed his fifth home run of the year, giving Salt Lake a 5-3 advantage. Bryce Teodosio singled with two outs and advanced to second via a wild pitch and later scored with an RBI single off the bat of Chad Wallach, capping the loud inning for the Bees. The River Cats clawed back immediately as Ismael Munguia sliced an RBI double to center field and Casey Schmitt tallied another run with a single to pull Sacramento within one run in the fourth inning. In the home half of the inning, Charles Leblanc roped his fourth home run of the season to left field, plating three runs to push the score to 9-5 while marking his third home run in three consecutive games. Sacramento tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth to pull themselves within one but would be shut down in the final four innings. The Bees put the nail in the coffin in the sixth inning by way of a five-run frame. Six straight Salt Lake hitters reached with one out as Dozier, Jason Martin, and Wallach all recorded an RBI double with the assistance of a Bryce Teodosio single and walks by Elliot Soto and Leblanc.

Davis Daniel started on the hill for Salt Lake and battled through 4.2 innings before handing it over to the bullpen. Hans Crouse (W, 2-0), Adam Kolarek, and Jose Marte all made scoreless appearances to seal the win for Salt Lake.

The Bees face the River Cats for the fourth game of the series tomorrow evening as first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MT with Brett Kerry making the start for Salt Lake and Landon Roupp getting the nod for Sacramento.

