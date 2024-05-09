Reno Strikes for 15 Runs in Game Two Blowout

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-16) gave up 15 runs, losing Game Two to the Reno Aces (17-18) by a score of 15-6, Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno didn't waste any time getting on the board, as Albert Almora Jr. started the game off with a leadoff home run. Tacoma tied it on a sacrifice fly from Michael Papierski in the second inning, but the Aces answered with a two-run single from Jancarlos Cintron to make it 3-1.

A two-run home run from Sergio Alcantara made it 5-1 in the fourth and then the flood gates opened. Reno scored five runs in the sixth inning highlighted by a two-run triple from Brett Johnson.

Blake Hunt gave the Rainiers their first offense since the second inning, clubbing a three-run home run in the seventh to make it 10-4. Unfortunately for Tacoma, the Aces put together another five-run inning after four walks from Jordan Holloway and three consecutive singles.

Down by 11 runs, Cade Marlowe hit his fifth home run of the year, a solo shot to make it 15-5. Tacoma scored a sixth run in the ninth on an error, but that is where it ended, with Reno taking game two by a score of 15-6.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma allowed a season-high 15 runs to Reno tonight, surpassing their previous high of 11 runs back on April 19 at Las Vegas. Their 18 hits allowed also marked a season high, five more than the previous mark of 13 done three times. Six of Reno's starting nine batters recorded multi-hit efforts tonight, with eight of the nine getting at least one knock.

Tacoma and Reno continue their series at Greater Nevada Field tomorrow night, with first pitch of game three set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

