Walston and Almora Jr. Lead Reno to Dominant 15-6 Victory Over Tacoma

May 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - A magnificent performance on the mound by Blake Walston, coupled with an offensive onslaught, paved the way for the Reno Aces (17-18) in a 15-6 victory against the Tacoma Rainiers (19-16), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night.

Walston earned his second win of the season on Wednesday after limiting Tacoma to one run on two hits and two walks while punching out five. The southpaw has been dominant in his past three outings, allowing just two runs through 17.0 innings of work with 14 strikeouts. The 22-year-old's next start is projected early next week on the road against the Round Rock Express.

Highlighted by a 10-run outburst in the sixth and seventh innings, Reno's offense exploded, collectively going 18-for-39 (.294) with four extra-base hits and six walks with 15 RBI.

Albert Almora Jr. got the scoring started for the Aces, launching his fourth home run off a Levi Stoudt four-seam fastball in the bottom of the first inning. The 2016 World Series champion added a sacrifice fly and a 2-RBI single to his night, finishing the day going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. He currently leads the Pacific Coast League in hits with 44.

Sergio Alcantara continued to swing a hot bat for the Aces, roping his first home run of the 2024 campaign in the bottom of the fourth inning. Over the past three games, the switch-hitter is 5-for-11 (.454) with four extra-base hits and four RBI.

Bryson Brigman displayed his best performance of the season in Wednesday's win, gathering four hits in five at-bats with one RBI and two stolen bases. His big day elevated his batting average from .256 to .313.

The Aces will aim to keep their momentum in Thursday's matchup against the Rainers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Blake Walston: W (2), 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K * Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI * Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB * Bryson Brigman: 4-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI * Jancarlos: 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI * Brett Johnson: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI

