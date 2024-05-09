Oklahoma City Baseball Club Spanks Space Cowboys, 22-3

May 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club erupted for 22 runs and 19 hits during a 22-3 romp over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City (22-14) scored two runs in the first inning and plated five more in the second inning, including a home run by Austin Gauthier and triple with the bases loaded by Hunter Feduccia to make it 7-0. OKC added one run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 11-0. The offense then took things to another level with a nine-run, seven-hit top of the eighth inning. Feduccia and Kody Hoese each hit two-run homers, and Andre Lipcius hit a two-run double. Sugar Land (23-13) broke up OKC's shutout bid in the eighth inning before each team scored two runs in the ninth inning.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won for the sixth time in the team's last eight games. At 22-14, the team is a season-best eight games above .500.

-Oklahoma City scored 22 or more runs in a game for just the fourth time in the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998). It's also the second time this season OKC scored at least 21 runs in a game, along with a 21-9 victory at Albuquerque on April 25.

-The 19-run margin of victory is tied for second highest in the Bricktown era, marking the fifth all-time win by 19 or more runs. OKC last scored at least 22 runs and won a game by 19 runs during a 24-5 win June 11, 2023, at El Paso.

-OKC tied its season high with 19 hits, including seven for extra bases. Five players finished with multi-hit games...OKC also tied its highest-scoring inning of the season at nine runs...The team drew a season-high 14 walks.

-Hunter Feduccia recorded four hits and fell a double shy of the cycle. He drove in six runs - tied with Ryan Ward for the most by an Oklahoma City player this season...The six RBI also set a career high.

-Austin Gauthier went 3-for-4 with a double and his first Triple-A home run. Over his first three games since getting promoted to OKC, Gauthier is 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and four walks.

-Drew Avans tallied a season-high four hits and reached base five times. Avans has started the current series 8-for-13 with two extra-base hits and four walks...Thursday marked Avans' sixth multi-hit outing in his last eight games.

-Andre Lipcius went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a season-high four runs scored. He has 10 multi-hit games in his last 15 games overall and has 15 multi-hit game overall this season, which ranks second on the team.

-Starting pitcher Ben Casparius made his Triple-A debut and completed five scoreless innings. He scattered three singles to go along with three walks while notching five strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a third straight in Sugar Land when they meet the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

