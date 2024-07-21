Six Extra-Base Hits Lead Hops Over Struggling AquaSox

Everett, WA - The Hops and AquaSox continued their series on Saturday night at Funko Field. Hillsboro's offense again put up a double-digit hit total as they handed the Sox their seventh consecutive loss by a final score of 7-3. Hillsboro has not trailed in the first two games of the series and have combined for 15 runs on 24 hits. Six of the ten hits for the Hops on Saturday went for extra-bases and Roman Angelo struck out seven over seven strong innings in the victory.

Everett threatened by putting a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but Roman Angelo was able to work out of both jams to keep the game scoreless. Will Schomberg faced the minimum through the top of the Hillsboro order, but it was the bottom of the order that did the damage in the third. Wilderd Patiño had a leadoff single and stolen base and then scored on a Jean Walters RBI triple. After Walter's third triple of the season, he scored when Jared Sundstrom committed an error on a routine fly ball to left field. Jack Hurley grounded out and Gino Groover popped out to end the inning.

With the Hops leading 2-0, Gavin Conticello extended his hitting streak to 10-games with a double in the fourth. After being the only batter for Hillsboro to go hitless yesterday, Tommy Troy hit a double to the right centerfield gap, scoring Conticello and giving Hillsboro a 3-0 lead. Troy's fourth double was the third extra-base hit of the game for the Hops.

Everett then continued to battle and scored one run in each of the next three frames. Hunter Fitz-Gerald got Everett on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning, his second consecutive game with a long ball. Despite the home run, Angelo needed just five pitches to record three outs in the fifth.

The Hops tacked on to their lead in the sixth with two more doubles, this time by Groover and Cerda. The Hops had four doubles by four different players through six innings. Cerda's double scored a run and Jose Fernandez added another with an RBI single. Mariners #5 prospect Lazaro Montes got a run back for Everett with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, but Hillsboro would take a 5-2 lead to the seventh.

Both teams scored one more run in the seventh, as the Hops collected another RBI triple. Gavin Conticello hit the ball down the right field line, almost identical to Jean Walters' RBI triple in the third. Conticello's triple was the sixth extra-base hit of the game and gave the Hops a 6-2 lead. Angelo worked into the seventh inning and gave up a two-out RBI triple to Michael Arroyo, but then struck out Josh Hood to end the inning. Angelo's seven innings were the longest of his Hops' career. He struck out seven and threw 96 pitches while recording his second win of the season.

Yordin Chalas and Carlos Meza each pitched a scoreless inning without any threat. Hillsboro has won the first two games of this series and handed Everett their seventh straight loss.

Jean Walters, Gavin Conticello and Tommy Troy all had two-hit games as the Hops eclipsed double digit hit totals again (10).

The Hops will be looking for the three-game sweep tomorrow as they take on the AquaSox in the series finale. First pitch is at 4:05 with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

