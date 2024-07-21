Cali's Walk-Off Blast Sends Fans Home Happy

EVERETT, WA: Caleb Cali demolished a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to send 3,466 fans home happy on Sunday Fun Day as the Frogs defeated Hillsboro 5-3.

Following a one-run first inning from Hillsboro, right-handed starting pitcher Marcelo Perez settled in across his next three innings of work, holding the Hops scoreless for the rest of his outing. Unfortunately, Perez exited early due to a potential injury, concluding his outing after 4.2 innings of one-run baseball. He allowed only three hits and struck out four batters.

Trailing 1-0, Everett added their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Jared Sundstrom and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit consecutive singles, Cali knocked a sacrifice fly to knot the game 1-1. The game remained tied through the seventh inning as Holden Laws, Anthony Tomczak, and Chris Jefferson held the Hops scoreless.

Juan Burgos threw a scoreless top of the eighth inning and Jason Ruffcorn threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning to put the AquaSox in position for a walk-off victory. In the bottom half of the ninth, the Frogs scored no runs, sending the game to extra innings.

Hillsboro knocked home a run in the top of the 10th inning, but Everett responded in the bottom half of the frame. After Axel Sanchez walked, Josh Hood reached on an error to bring home the tying run, knotting the game 2-2.

Both teams again exchanged runs in the 11th inning, but this time the AquaSox pulled ahead once and for all. Trailing 3-2, Fitz-Gerald smacked an RBI single to tie the game. The very next batter, Cali demolished a two-run walk-off home run to left field, sending Frogs fans home happy. His long ball traveled 400 feet and, as a thank you for his efforts, his teammates met him at home plate with showers of water and orange Gatorade in celebration.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel east for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils! Game One of the series is at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. Following their travels, the Frogs return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Tuesday, July 30, for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. Make sure to bring your pups out on the 30th for Bark in the Park presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs!

