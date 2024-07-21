Offense Minimal in UW Night Loss

EVERETT, WA: Donning purple and gold for University of Washington alumni night, the AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 7-3 as the offense fell flat in front of 3,140 fans at Funko Field.

Trailing 3-0 after four innings, the AquaSox plated their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Hunter Fitz-Gerald smashed a 387-foot home run to right center field. Fitz-Gerald's long ball was his second in as many days and his fifth of the season.

Starting pitcher Will Schomberg finished his outing allowing five hits and only two earned runs while striking out six Hops. After he exited, Hillsboro brought home another pair of runners in the top of the sixth inning. The AquaSox responded in the bottom half of the frame, bringing home their second run as Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI single through the right side of the infield following a Jared Sundstrom single.

Everett cut the Hops' lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Following a single hit by Freuddy Batista, Michael Arroyo flew around the bases to tally an opposite-field RBI triple. It was Arroyo's second triple of the year.

Jimmy Kingsbury threw a scoreless eighth inning, but Everett could not bring home any more runs across the final two frames of the game, falling to the Hops 7-3.

