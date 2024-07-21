It's Sunday Funday at Funko Field

July 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

First Pitch is 4:05.

Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2024 AquaSox trading card set courtesy of Pizza Hut.

Signature Sunday: A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside of the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! This is the perfect way to get their 2024 trading card signed.

Root Beer Float Day: For only $10.00, fans can stay cool with unlimited Root Beer Floats throughout the game (while supplies last). Proceeds benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by Kendall Automotive

Post-Game Kids Run The Bases: Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs.

Gates (3:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 2:30.

