Rodolfo Nolasco Leads the Charge with Multi-HR Performance

July 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Pasco, WA - The Emeralds bounced back and took the 2nd game against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-3. It was great to see Eugene even up the series and they'll have a chance to secure the series victory tomorrow night.

The Dust Devils jumped out to the early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Ems starter Manuel Mercedes was able to get a quick 2 outs, Matt Coutney was able to draw a walk. That brought up the cleanup hitter Chad Stevens who clubbed a 2-run homerun to give Tri-City the early advantage.

Eugene didn't take long to answer back as they immediately tied up the game at 2 in the top of the 2nd inning. Rodolfo Nolasco hit a no-doubt shot out to left field to give Eugene their first run of the night. Quinn McDaniel followed it up with a triple. A couple of batters later, Justin Wishkoski hit a 2-out 2 strike pitch up the middle for a single that brought McDaniel home to tie up the game.

The next 2 innings were scoreless for both clubs before the Emeralds were able to claim the lead in the top of the 5th. Bryce Eldridge started out the inning by poking a single through the left side of the infield for a leadoff hit. Onil Perez followed it up with a single of his own to put a pair of runners on for the Ems with nobody out. Nolasco stepped into the box with a chance to tie up the game with a base hit. Nolasco had other plans as he hit an absolute screamer over the left field wall for his 2nd home run of the night. Nolasco is now the 4th Emeralds player with a multi home run game. It's been a fantastic weekend in Pasco for Nolasco as he is now 4-8 at the plate with 2 home runs and 2 doubles.

The Emeralds bullpen was phenomenal tonight. Trent Harris came into the game to pitch 3 innings after Mercedes left the game after 4 innings. Harris was phenomenal as he allowed just 2 hits and no walks while holding the Dust Devils scoreless. He also struck out 2 batters. Harris earned his 5th victory of the season. He has now factored into the decision in 7 of his 8 relief appearances this season.

Cam Cotter came into the game after Harris and pitched the 8th and the 9th inning. Cotter faced 6 batters over that stretch, and was able to retire all 6 of them while striking out 2. Cotter earned the save in tonight's game, which was his 4th of the season.

It was a great bounce back across the board tonight for the Ems after suffering an 11-run defeat in the series opener. It now sets up for a winner take all spot tomorrow for these 2 teams in this series. If Eugene can secure the victory tomorrow night, it'll be the 2nd time this year they've won the series at Tri-City.

Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound tomorrow night for Eugene. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

