Single Game Tickets on Sale April 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Opening Day for the Fort Wayne TinCaps quickly coming up on Tuesday, May 4, fans can now prepare to secure their highly coveted seats for the 2021 season at Parkview Field. TinCaps single game tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20 (10 a.m.) at TinCapsTickets.com. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 260-482-6400 and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Given the unique nature of this year, the TinCaps are selling tickets in phases rather than for the entire season. Phase 1 features the team's first 24 home games (out of 60 total) from May 4-June 13. Tickets for games after June 13 will become available at a future date.

To begin the season, Parkview Field will have a reduced capacity with socially distanced seating pods available throughout the seating bowl. The TinCaps are hopeful that the ballpark's capacity will increase as the season progresses.

The 2021 campaign marks a new era in Fort Wayne's baseball history. Entering this year, the TinCaps earned a promotion from Low-A to High-A in Major League Baseball's new player development structure while continuing as an affiliate of the San Diego Padres. This means fans will have the chance to experience a higher level of professional baseball than before with players even closer to becoming big league stars.

Also new for 2021, Parkview Field has brand new HD LED video displays and an upgraded sound system. In addition, just as all 30 MLB ballparks recently extended protective netting beyond the dugouts to protect fans from hard-hit foul balls, so has Parkview Field.

In accordance with MLB health and safety protocols, fans attending games at Parkview Field will be required to wear masks (except when actively eating or drinking in assigned seats) and practice social distancing. All transactions will be cashless to reduce touch points. The TinCaps will offer digital ticketing options, too.

Key Dates & Times

- Tuesday, April 20 (10 a.m.) - Tickets for May 4-June 13 home games on sale to public

- Tuesday, May 4 (7:05 p.m.) - Opening Day vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

