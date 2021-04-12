High School Baseball Continues this Week at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark will host two more high school baseball games as part of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Orthopedic Associates. Wednesday and Thursday start an eventful stretch of eight games in five days at the ballpark.

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

10 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School Preble Shawnee High School

11 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School

Dixie vs. Preble Shawnee

Dixie: Carson Sexton is a freshman pitcher with a 1.75 ERA. He leads the SWBL with 29 strikeouts. Freshman Kole Huffman is hitting .391 on the year with one double, two triples, and one home run. His on-base percentage is .548. Carson Sexton is hitting .391 on the year with four doubles and one triple. His OBP is .464.

Preble Shawnee: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Edgewood vs. Fairborn

Edgewood is led by senior Indiana University-Kokomo commit Mason Whiteley who tops the Cougars in home runs, triples, and doubles. Senior pitcher and first baseman Connor Kenney is committed to Wilmington College. Junior Carson Lykins leads Edgewood in stolen bases, while junior catcher Jesse Thompson has produced the most RBIs on the team. Junior Kaden Davidson leads the Cougars in batting average this season.

Fairborn: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all the schools and will also be available by clicking on the school name at this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School (1) Houston High School (11)

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School (10) Versailles High School (1)

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School (2) Middletown High School (1)

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School (ppd) Franklin High School (ppd)

7 April 10, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School (ppd) Fairfield High School (ppd)

8 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School (ppd) Tri-County North HS (ppd)

9 April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School (ppd) East Clinton High School (ppd)

10 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School Preble Shawnee High School

11 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School

12 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School

13 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School

14 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School

15 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School Bradford High School

16 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School Northwestern High School

17 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School

18 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School Bellbrook High School

19 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School

20 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV

21 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School

22 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School

23 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School

24 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School

25 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

26 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

27 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

28 May 1, 2021 4:00pm Lynchburg-Clay High School Blanchester High School

29 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

30 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

31 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

32 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

33 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

34 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

35 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School

36 May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

37 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

38 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

