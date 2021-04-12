Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Training Site Roster Set

There are seven former Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players on the opening roster: Outfielders Corey Ray ('16) and Tyrone Taylor ('13), catcher Mario Feliciano ('17), and pitchers Clayton Andrews, ('18), Luke Barker ('17), Miguel Sanchez ('17), and Quintin Torres-Costa ('16).

Pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, a Wisconsin native and 12-year Major League veteran, Ray Black, Eric Lauer, and Angel Perdomo are participants at the start of the Alternate Training Site. Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel, two pitchers who just joined the Brewers organization in the trade that sent former Rattler Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves are also scheduled to be here.

Other participants in the camp include: Phil Bickford, Leo Crawford, Zack Godley, Blaine Hardy, Hoby Milner, Cooper Hummel, Luke Maile, Jacob Nottingham, Derek Fisher, Zach Green, Dustin Peterson, Jamie Westbrook, Dylan Cozens, and Pablo Reyes.

Participants and workout session times are subject to change.

