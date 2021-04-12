Monday's Alternate Training Site Scrimmage Canceled

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Fans will have to wait just a little longer to experience live baseball at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The cool, wet conditions of the last several days has forced a cancelation of the Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Training Site Scrimmage that had been scheduled for 5:30pm tonight.

Fans who purchased a single event ticket for tonight's scrimmage will be contacted by the ticket office to reschedule for another day this week.

There is some good news. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are now able to announce the scheduled workouts through April 18.

Tuesday, April 13: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Wednesday, April 14: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Thursday, April 15: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Friday, April 16: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Saturday, April 17: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sunday, April 18: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sessions will start with players on the field going through their routine of stretching, playing catch, and getting ready for the day's work. There will be a short break before batting practice starts and another break after batting practice ends to allow the grounds crew to get equipment on and off the field and prepare for the simulated game.

Simulated games will be used over full scrimmages. These simulated games will allow pitchers and hitters to build up for the season with live game situations except that certain defensive positions may not be filled during certain half innings. Single session passes for Tuesday through next Sunday are available for $5 from the Timber Rattlers Box Office or through this link on the team's website.

Fans will be admitted to the stadium at the scheduled start time for each day's session.

A roster for the start of the Alternate Training Site has also been announced by the Brewers and Timber Rattlers.

There are seven former Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players on the opening roster: Outfielders Corey Ray ('16) and Tyrone Taylor ('13), catcher Mario Feliciano ('17), and pitchers Clayton Andrews, ('18), Luke Barker ('17), Miguel Sanchez ('17), and Quintin Torres-Costa ('16).

Pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, a Wisconsin native and 12-year Major League veteran, Ray Black, Eric Lauer, and Angel Perdomo are participants at the start of the Alternate Training Site. Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel, two pitchers who just joined the Brewers organization in the trade that sent former Rattler Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves are also scheduled to be here.

Other participants in the camp include: Phil Bickford, Leo Crawford, Zack Godley, Blaine Hardy, Hoby Milner, Cooper Hummel, Luke Maile, Jacob Nottingham, Derek Fisher, Zach Green, Dustin Peterson, Jamie Westbrook, Dylan Cozens, and Pablo Reyes.

Participants and workout session times are subject to change. Head to this link and provide your email address for daily updates with the latest schedule for Alternate Training Site events.

An Alternate Site All-Session Pass is available now for $50. This pass provides one ticket for every day that the Brewers Alternate Training Squad takes the field. There is a $10 food and beverage credit included with the All-Session Pass. Fans may order these passes through TimberRattlers.com, stopping by the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field, or calling (920) 733-4152.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Individual game tickets for the first Timber Rattlers homestand of the season are on sale now. Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

