Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich Wins 2021 Timber Rattlers Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - In one of the closest decisions in the event's six-year history, the Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich created by Kelly Huss of Kimberly has won the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2021 Food Fight. The winner was unveiled today on Facebook Live at lunchtime - appropriately - by Daniel Higgins, Food & Beverage Reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and Megan Andrews, Assistant Food & Beverage Director of the Timber Rattlers.

Huss will receive four vouchers that may be redeemed for any Timber Rattlers home game this season and four vouchers that may be redeemed for the winning entry.

The Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, a concoction of Texas Toast, cream cheese, diced jalapeños, chopped bacon and cheddar cheese that is toasted until gooey, joins past Food Fight winners like Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, and Rattler Bites.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls was the 2020 winning entry last year and it will join this year's winner on the menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium since they never had a chance to make it on the menu last season.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm. Individual game tickets for the first homestand of the season - May 4 through May 9 - are available now! A limited number of tickets are available for the first six games of the season.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

