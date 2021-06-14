Single Game Tickets for Remainder of WooSox '21 Home Games to Go on Sale Tomorrow, June 15

June 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Single game tickets to all remaining Worcester Red Sox home games in 2021 will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at WooSox.com, by phone at (508) 500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office, 100 Madison Street. Tickets for group outings, half-season plans, and mini-plans are still on sale. The club capped full season tickets at approximately 2,200 per game and currently has a growing waiting list of more than 400 fans.

All of the blue seats-Third Base Reserved, Third Base Field Box, Home Plate Field Box, First Base Field Box, and Dugout Seats-are sold out for this weekend's games against the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A club, the Lehigh Valley (PA) IronPigs. General Admission tickets, priced at $9 (or $8 for children, students, active military, and seniors 65 and over) are still available. Tickets in various categories are also available for tomorrow's, Wednesday's, and Thursday's games, all against the IronPigs.

General Admission tickets enable entry into the park, the opportunity to watch the game from a number of vistas, and to sit in any available red seat on the concourse and at venues such as the Atlas Distributing Craft Corner and the Triple-Decker Garden, both beyond first base.

Tomorrow's release of single-game tickets marks the first time fans can purchase Fourth of July Weekend fireworks tickets, presented by UniBank, to see the New York Yankees' Triple-A players, making their Polar Park debut. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders play in Worcester six straight days, Tuesday, June 29 through a special Sunday, July 4 evening game (6:35 p.m.). Patriotic Fireworks follow the games July 2, 3, and 4.

Fans throughout New England and across the country can now secure tickets for all games in July, August, and September so that they can make summer travel plans.

The first three games of tomorrow's homestand are Worcester School Days presented by Fontaine Bros., when Worcester residents who attend school can redeem vouchers for General Admission Tickets.

This Friday, June 18, is the fourth UniBank Fireworks Night, featuring the musical theme, "Motown and More," in honor of Juneteenth. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature post-game catches on the outfield grass. Saturday's "Sunset Catch" follows the 4:05 p.m. game and is presented by Dunkin'. Sunday is Father's Day, when the outfield will again turn into a scene from "Field of Dreams" after the 1:05 p.m. game. Kids can also "Run the Bases" presented by H.P. Hood on Sunday after the game. Sunday Fundays are presented by Fallon Health.

