Eppler Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

June 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings right-handed pitcher Tyler Eppler has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the period ending June 13, Minor League Baseball announced.

Eppler tossed 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five batters on June 9 at Lehigh Valley. The right-hander faced two batters over the minimum. Eppler retired the final nine batters of the outing and faced two over the minimum after Ryan Cordell singled with two outs in the 4th inning but was caught stealing to end the frame. The IronPigs had a baserunner reach second just once after a pair of walks in the 3rd inning.

This is the first career Pitcher of the Week honor for Eppler. He is the second Rochester Player/Pitcher of the Week in as many periods after infielder Luis García was honored last week. Eppler is the first Red Wing pitcher to earn a weekly award since Randy Dobnak was named International League Pitcher of the Week on July 29, 2019.

Eppler's outing helped Rochester pace Triple-A East with a 1.88 ERA last week. Pitchers held opponents to a .194 average against from June 8-13 while allowing a league-low 33 hits, 12 runs, and 10 earned runs during the period. The Wings also tied for fewest home runs in the league with three.

Rochester opens a 12-game homestand with six games against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, June 15. Fans can get two-for-one tickets using the promo code GOWINGS at RedWingsBaseball.com. The remaining 11 games in June are on sale now at the Frontier Field Ticket Office, by calling 423-WING (9464), or at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.