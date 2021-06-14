O'Hearn Named Triple-A East Player of the Week

June 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers infielder/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn was named Triple-A East Player of the Week for the week of June 7-16, the league announced Monday.

O'Hearn, who played in five of Omaha's six games against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field, went 9-for-21 (.429) with five home runs, nine RBIs, a .478 on-base percentage, and a 1.190 slugging percentage.

His five home runs all came in a three-game span, from June 9-11. He became the second Chaser to homer in three consecutive games this season (Ryan McBroom). O'Hearn recorded back-to-back two-homer games on June 9 and June 10, becoming the first Chaser to have back-to-back two-homer games since Brett Hayes on Aug. 21 and 22, 2013, vs. New Orleans.

His first of his five home runs came on Wednesday, a solo homer to right field against Kenta Maeda, who was making a rehab start for St. Paul. He also homered in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game to lift Omaha to a 5-2 win.

On Thursday, he homered in each of his first two at-bats to help Omaha build a 10-2 lead through two innings in an eventual 16-9 win. He finished Thursday's game 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs.

O'Hearn's final blast of the week came on Friday, when he launched a solo home run to left field in his first at-bat, giving him four home runs in a six at-bat span.

Since playing his first game with Omaha on May 29, O'Hearn is batting .365 (19-for-52) with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 16 runs scored, while posting a .429 on-base percentage and 1.067 slugging percentage in 13 games. He reached safely in each of his first 12 games and has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games. He is currently tied for second in the league with 10 home runs.

It was the first Triple-A East Player of the Week honor for a Storm Chasers player this season. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month in May.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (CIN), which includes a Sunday night game on Father's Day, June 20. First pitch for each game next week is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.