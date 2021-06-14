Tides to Host the Office Night on June 25

June 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced that Brian Baumgartner - who played lovable accountant Kevin Malone on The Office - will be at Harbor Park on Friday, June 25th, presented by National Roofing Corporation.

The Tides will celebrate all things The Office on June 25th when they host the Gwinnett Stripers, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. That evening, fans will have four different opportunities to meet Brian Baumgartner to get their photos taken, with proper social distancing measures in place:

There will be two special VIP PATIO PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE events, one from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm on the First Base Patio (section 310) and the second from 6:15 pm to 7:00 pm on the Third Base Patio (section 309). Each VIP PATIO PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE event will only host 40 guests and will include a reserved seat ticket and all-you-can-eat food, including plenty of Ballpark Chili Dogs, Pigs in a Blanket and Cookies. The all-you-can-eat food is available for a full hour during each event, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the First Base Patio and from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the Third Base Patio. The actor will meet and greet the VIP guests, with proper social distancing, on each patio during the assigned times which will include photo and autograph opportunities with the actor. While the patio seating will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening, Party Planning Committee guests can also sit in their reserved seats throughout the game if they choose to do so. Each individual Party Planning Committee Package is $100.

There will be an EXPRESS PHOTO PASS available that will move fans into a faster line to get their photos taken with the actor on the concourse. The Express Photo Pass will include a box seat ticket and a voucher for a special Office-Themed food item at the Friday, June 25th game. There is a limit of 30 Express Photo Passes available, with an individual Express Photo Pass available for $45. The special food item included for the night will be a Ballpark Chili Dog (we won't drop the pot of chili on the concourse, we promise).

Fans can pay $35 for a PHOTO VOUCHER TICKET that includes a box seat ticket and a guaranteed spot in line to get their photo taken with the actor. There is a limit of 150 Photo Voucher Tickets for the June 25th game, and the Photo Voucher Ticket must be purchased in advance.

Fans can pay $20 to get their photo taken with the actor on game day. The Harbor Park concourse is expected to be very busy this night, and every effort will be made to get as many fans through the photo line as possible. However, the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan in attendance will get their photo taken with the actor. Fans will only be charged the $20 that night if they get their photo taken with the actor.

Office Night ticket options are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115, and can also be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office. Promotion game dates are subject to change.

Season tickets and group opportunities are currently available for the 2021 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.