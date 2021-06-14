Homestand Highlights: Tributes to Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro, Mike Soroka Bobblehead Highlight Series vs. Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return home to Coolray Field for a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds from June 15-21. The homestand includes tributes to Atlanta Braves legends and Baseball Hall of Famers Hank Aaron (June 18) and Phil Niekro (June 20), a Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway (June 19), and special pregame and postgame festivities for Father's Day (June 20).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 15 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling

Wednesday, June 16 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, June 17 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, June 18 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Hank Aaron Tribute: Join the Stripers in celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary Hank Aaron. The Braves icon and Baseball Hall of Famer will be remembered throughout the game.

Fan Tribute Banner: The Stripers have put up a "Thank You Hank" banner near the Main Gate for fans to write their personal tributes to Aaron. Following the game on June 18, the banner will be given to the Aaron family.

No. 44 Added to Coolray Field's Outfield Wall: Aaron's No. 44, already retired across the Braves minor league system, will be officially added to Coolray Field's display of retired numbers on the outfield wall prior to the game. Hank joins his late brother Tommie, whose No. 23 has been displayed since 2012.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game

Saturday, June 19 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of former Stripers pitcher and 2019 National League All-Star Mike Soroka.

Sunday, June 20 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Phil Niekro Tribute: Join the Stripers in celebrating Niekro, Braves legend, Baseball Hall of Famer, and supporter and partner of the Gwinnett Stripers since the team's inception in 2008. Niekro's grandson Chase will throw out the first pitch prior to the game.

No. 35 Added to Coolray Field's Outfield Wall: Niekro's No. 35, already retired across the Braves minor league system, will be officially added to Coolray Field's display of retired numbers on the outfield wall prior to the game.

Return of "The Knucksie" Sandwich: The original signature sandwich of Coolray Field, "The Knucksie," returns in honor of Niekro, who lent his name to the ballpark's first restaurant from 2009-18. The sandwich (pictured below) contains smoked pulled pork covered in two different barbecue sauces, served open-faced on skillet corn bread along with pickles, caramelized onions, and coleslaw. "The Knucksie" will be available for purchase at the Slow Pour Taproom.

Father's Day with Pregame BBQ and Postgame Catch on the Field: Bring dad for a day at the ballpark and treat him to a special pregame BBQ! Stick around after the game for a special session of Postgame Catch on the Field!

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union

