Red Wings Homestand Highlights - June 15-20
June 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Tuesday, June 15-Sunday, June 20
The Rochester Red Wings open a 13-day, 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 15. Below are the promotional highlights for the first six games, all against the Buffalo Bisons.
Tuesday, June 15 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.
Wednesday, June 16 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Bark in the Park - Bring your Good Boy or Girl to the ballgame. General Admission tickets can purchase for $10 in advance ($12 the day of the game), and dogs are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Frontier Field Ticket Office, by calling 423-WING (9464) or at RedWingsBaseball.com.
Thursday, June 17 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12
Pregame Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Genesee and Genesee Light drafts from noon to 1 p.m. at the 10th Inning Bar.
Friday, June 18 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
T-Shirt Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Zweigle's.
Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of NY 529 College Savings Program.
Saturday, June 19 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6
Negro League Night - The Red Wings will celebrate the Negro Leagues and the Rochester American Giants, a Negro League minor league team who called the Flower City home in the 1940s.
Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
Sunday, June 20 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12
Father's Day - Celebrate Father's Day at the ballpark with postgame catch on the field (bring your own baseball).
Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.
