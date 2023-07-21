Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 21, that the team has signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Hickey, 27, has played parts of the last two seasons with the Silver Knights. The Leduc, Alberta native appeared in 17 games with the Silver Knights last season while playing on a professional tryout agreement, registering a goal and an assist along with a plus-3 rating.

At the end of the AHL season, Hickey rejoined the ECHL's Florida Everblades and appeared in 22 playoff games en route to a Kelly Cup championship.

A third-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014, Hickey has appeared in 121 career AHL games with Henderson, the Abbotsford Canucks, Chicago Wolves, and Rochester Americans, tallying five goals, 19 points, and a plus-18 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Hickey played four NCAA seasons at Boston University from 2014-18, serving as captain during the 2017-18 campaign. Hickey totaled 21 goals and 54 points in 147 NCAA games, along with 132 penalty minutes. Hickey helped lead the Terriers to Hockey East Championships in 2015 and 2018, and he was named an honorable mention for the Hockey East All-Star Team in 2018.

On the international stage, Hickey represented Team Canada at the 2017 Spengler Cup, as well as at the World Junior Championship during the 2015-16 season.

Brandon Hickey, Defenseman

Birthplace: Leduc, Alberta

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Left

- Appeared in 17 AHL games last season with Henderson with a goal and two points

- 2023 Kelly Cup Champion with ECHL Florida

- Has recorded five goals and 19 points in 121 career AHL games

- Boston University captain in 2017-18

- Hockey East Champion in 2015 and 2018

- Totaled 21 goals and 54 points in 147 NCAA games at Boston University

- Represented Canada at 2017 Spengler Cup and 2016 World Junior Championship

