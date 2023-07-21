IceHogs President & GM Mark Bernard Honored by AHL for Career Contributions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League held its 2023 Awards Gala during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting at Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Thursday evening, presenting several awards for excellence and service.

Rockford IceHogs president of hockey operations and general manager Mark Bernard has been honored with the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of career contributions to the AHL.

In leading the Chicago Blackhawks' top development affiliate since 2008, Bernard has contributed to three Stanley Cup championships while being highly regarded and respected as an advocate and ambassador for the American Hockey League. He was instrumental in the Blackhawks' purchase of the IceHogs franchise in 2021, a process that included securing a long-term lease with the city and funding for arena renovations to solidify the AHL's future in Rockford. Bernard also plays a key role in the IceHogs' charitable efforts in the local community, including work with the Rockford Park District to shape the city's youth hockey programs.

The Thomas Ebright Award honors Tom Ebright, the former owner and governor of the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates who passed away in 1997.

The rest of the award winners are listed below:

Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations for the Hershey Bears, has been selected as the winner of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award, given to the outstanding executive in the American Hockey League for 2022-23.

Sebastien Vaillant, former director of marketing and events for the Laval Rocket, has been selected as the winner of the league's Ken McKenzie Award for the 2022-23 season. Recognizing the important role played by team management in building a successful franchise, the award is presented annually to an AHL team executive who most successfully promotes his or her own club.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (team of the year) and Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers (player excellence) were named the 2022-23 winners of the President's Awards.

Veteran linesperson Jud Ritter has been named the 2022-23 recipient of the Michael Condon Memorial Award for outstanding contributions by an on-ice official.

