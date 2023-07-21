Belleville Sens Win AHL Award for Community Service Excellence

July 21, 2023







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are honoured to receive the Eastern Conference Community Service Excellence Award for their exceptional community relations efforts last season.

The organization was fully recognized on Thursday evening at the 2023 American Hockey League Awards Gala during the Annual Board of Governors Meetings in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

"We as an organization are consistently striving to help make a positive impact in the Bay of Quinte Region," Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews said. "To be recognized by the American Hockey League for our efforts in the community this season is truly gratifying. I'm again incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment our entire staff shows daily."

This past season, the franchise was able to donate $246,996.31 back to local community groups and charities through various events and activations.

The team also contributed over 2,600 tickets during the campaign to local first responders, military members, and youth groups.

Throughout the hockey season, the organization also gave team personnel a unique opportunity to return to the classroom with the "Sens in School" initiative.

In total, the program impacted over four thousand students, and eight thousand in-house designed colouring and activity books were distributed during 21 visits to area schools. While the consistent reinforcement of core values such as discipline, hard work, personal development, inclusion and integrity from staff and players was prevalent.

The Senators were also applauded for the success of their Signing Station activation, which helped to create a more personal connection between players and fans at each home game. The ability to interact with local hockey heroes only furthered the strong community-oriented feel at CAA Arena.

This latest honour comes after the franchise received three awards at the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution, held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, Arizona, in June.

While single game tickets are not yet on sale, Belleville Senators fans can guarantee seats to any of these promotional dates by purchasing season seat memberships, group experiences or Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24. You can get more information via the Belleville Sens website or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2023

