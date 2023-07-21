Monsters Recognized for Outstanding Fan Experience at AHL Awards

CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League announced on Friday the winners of several awards for excellence and service by its teams during the 2022-23 season handed out during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting. The Cleveland Monsters were recognized in the Eastern Conference for Outstanding Fan Experience at home games.

[cid:image005.png@01D9BBD1.4AF4DAA0]The Monsters led the American Hockey League in attendance during the 2022-23 regular season for the second time in three years, averaging a franchise-record 9,521 fans at its home games. The Monsters have been amongst the top three teams in attendance across the league for each of the last nine seasons.

On March 4, the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport held at Cleveland Browns Stadium was the third-highest attended regular season game in the history of the American Hockey League. 22,875 fans were on-hand for the event, which culminated in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win for the Monsters over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. This game was the eleventh outdoor game in the league's history, and the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Cleveland.

Enhancements to the fan experience this past season included the debut of the Modelo Fan Cruiser, a one-of-a-kind fan experience vehicle that starts every intermission with a party on the ice. The Modelo Fan Cruiser, a retrofitted 1997 Olympia Ice Resurfacer, is equipped with under glow party lights, 22-inch rims, glowing Monster eyes and can sit eight people. All riders receive a commemorative puck along with the memorable experience. More information about how to book a Modelo Fan Cruiser experience for your group next season can be found HERE.

The Monsters promotional schedule included five giveaways, four specialty jersey nights, and the return of fan-favorite promotions like the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Pucks and Paws. Fans at every game continued to enjoy the best in-class game entertainment that's become a staple of the fan experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, elevated this past season with the addition of a state-of-the-art laser show.

Cleveland hits the road to begin the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 14, before returning to the lakefront to host the team's home opener on Friday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Syracuse Crunch at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Single-game ticket on sale information, promotional and broadcast schedules will be released in the near future.

To celebrate the excitement of the new season, a limited-time Black and Blue Hockey special offer is now available, which allows fans to be a part of Monsters hockey history when the new look hits the ice for the first time on Friday, October 20. Fans can secure tickets to the home opener and receive an exclusive Cleveland Monsters 'Black and Blue Hockey' Flag AND an equal number of tickets to the Wednesday, November 1 game for FREE!

