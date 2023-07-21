Dates, Times Change for Penguins Away Games in Cleveland

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced two changes to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 2023-24 regular-season schedule, affecting games against the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Originally scheduled for Friday, Mar. 15 and Saturday, Mar. 16, the Penguins will now face the Monsters on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Monday, Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Both games will still be hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

An updated version of the Penguins' full block schedule for the 2023-24 season can be found here: https://www.wbspenguins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2324WBSPSchedule_2.pdf

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

