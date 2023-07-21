Bryan Helmer Named Winner of AHL's James C. Hendy Memorial Award

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer has been selected as the winner of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award, given to the outstanding executive in the American Hockey League for 2022-23.

Helmer, 51, oversees the day-to-day operations of the Bears' hockey department, working closely with the club's coaching staff as well as the Washington Capitals on all personnel decisions. Under his watch last season, the Bears hired veteran bench boss Todd Nelson, posted a 44-19-5-4 record - their best mark over a full season in 13 years - and went on to capture the franchise's 12th Calder Cup championship. Helmer is also involved in the business side of operations for the Bears, and he and his staff guided Hershey to an increase in average attendance of over 900 fans per game, and hehelped lead the charge on many community initiatives.

Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup win was Helmer's first as an executive after winning three championships in the AHL as a player, including captaining the Bears to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2017 after an illustrious playing career, and he adds to his prestige by becoming the sixth Hershey executive to claim this honor, joining Llyod S. Blinco (1968-69), Arthur Whiteman (1973-74), Frank Mathers (1976-77, 1990-91), Jay Feaster (1996-97), and Doug Yingst (1999-00, 2005-06).

The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is named for the late Jim Hendy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and AHL Hall of Fame and long-time statistician and historian for the AHL who won four Calder Cups as general manager of the Cleveland Barons.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

