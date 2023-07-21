Griffins' Game at Cleveland Rescheduled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game against the Cleveland Monsters originally set for Wednesday, March 13 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m. due to a scheduling conflict at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Griffins will begin the 2023-24 season at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

