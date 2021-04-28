Silver Knights Drop Match up against Condors
April 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 6-2, Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Brad Malone got Bakersfield on the board early in the first. Three Condors - Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, and Liam Folkes - collected tallies throughout the first half of the second period. Jimmy Shuldt finally notched one at 9:26 in the middle frame. Seth Griffith added to the Bakersfield lead, putting them up 5-1. Malone got the hat trick at 7:51 in the third. Jake Leschyshyn collected one of his own, but it wasn't enough to make a dent. The Silver Knights ended the night with a 6-2 loss.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to San Jose to take on the Barracuda Friday night at 6 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
