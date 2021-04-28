Florida Panthers Recall Brady Keeper, Sam Montembeault from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Brady Keeper and goaltender Sam Montembeault from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today. Additionally, the Panthers have reassigned goaltender Ryan Bednard to the Crunch from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Keeper, 24, appeared in one game with Florida this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound native of Cross Lake, Manitoba, has played in 11 games with Syracuse in 2020-21, recording three points (2-1-3).

Undrafted, Keeper has played in two career National Hockey League games with Florida (2018-19 to 2020-21), and one postseason game in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Montembeault, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Syracuse this season, posting an 8-4-1 record, a .898 save percentage, 2.86 goals against average and one shutout.

Originally selected by Florida in the third round, 77th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft, Montembeault has appeared in 25 career NHL games with Florida (2018-19 to 2019-20), owning a 9-8-3 record, .892 save percentage and 3.20 goals against average.

Bednard, 24, has appeared in 33 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season posting a 19-6-7 record along with a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder earned a 10-12-1 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 24 games with Greenville. He also tallied a 4-3-0 record with a 3.28 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in eight games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bednard was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round, 206th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

