Holtz Scores First in 4-3 Shootout Loss

Binghamton Devils center Mason Jobst (right) faces off with the Hershey Bears

NEWARK - Mason Jobst scored twice and Alexander Holtz scored his first as the Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Hershey Bears in a shootout on Wednesday night, 4-3.

Late in the first period, Alexander Holtz scored his first to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Graeme Clarke set up Holtz with the pass in the left circle and he fired a slap shot by goaltender Zach Fucale. The goal was Holtz's first with the Devils from Clarke and Tyce Thompson with 1:01 left and the Devils took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Matt Moulson tied the game 1-1 just 5:16 into the second period. Phillipe Maillet found Moulson waiting at the top of the crease from behind the net and the veteran beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his ninth of the year. Assists on the goal were credited to Maillet and Reece Willcox.

Moulson scored again to give the Bears a 2-1 lead on the power play. Connor McMichael's hard pass was tipped by Moulson into the net for his second of the night and tenth of the year at 10:55 of the second period. McMichael and Joe Snively were awarded the assists.

The Devils responded with their second power-play goal of the night to tie the game at two. Fabian Zetterlund fed Mason Jobst at the top of the circle and his quick release beat Fucale to even the score 2-2. The goal was Jobst first of the year at the 17:22 mark of the second with assists from Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl. The game was tied to start the third period with the Devils holding a 20-18 shot advantage.

In the third period, Maillet gave the Bears a 3-2 lead as he fired a shot top shelf on the power play. The goal was Maillet's fourth of the year and came just 1:54 into the third period with assists from Alex Alexeyev and Moulson.

Jobst tied the game at three with his second goal of the night. The puck came to Jobst in the has marks and he immediately let a shot go that beat Fucale over his shoulder to tie the game 3-3. The goal was unassisted and eventually forced overtime.

After no scoring in overtime, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored in the third round of the shootout to secure a 4-3 victory. Brodeur stopped 28 in the loss and Fucale denied 29 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice Friday, April 30 as they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

