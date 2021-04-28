MacLeod's Goal Gives Griffins 3-2 Win

Grand Rapids Griffins gather around Gregor MacLeod after his goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins gather around Gregor MacLeod after his goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Gregor MacLeod's third-period tally on Wednesday lifted the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins, now 6-1-3-0 at home this season, improved to 4-0-2-0 against their Central Division rival.

Playing for the first time in five games, Patrick Curry got things going for the Griffins just 1:48 into the opening period, slipping a shot past Cale Morris from the right goal line for his third goal of the season.

Rockford answered with a power play goal against Kevin Boyle at 11:51, as Dylan McLaughlin buried the puck from the top of the left circle to give him a goal in three straight games at Van Andel Arena.

Riley Barber's team-high 15th goal of the season gave the Griffins another lead before the first intermission. Skating up the right side on a 2-on-1, he pulled up at the top of the circles and ripped a shot over a sliding Alec Regula and inside the right post at 18:36.

After a scoreless second period, Mitchell Fossier notched the tying goal on a penalty shot at 4:58 of the third, skating in slowly before sending a shot past Boyle's blocker. The deadlock didn't last long, however, as MacLeod connected at 8:14 on a shot from the left boards that was misplayed by Ivan Nalimov, who had replaced Morris in the IceHogs' net to start the period.

Nalimov stoned a penalty shot attempt by Taro Hirose with 2:26 remaining to give Rockford a chance, but the IceHogs' were unable to score the equalizer after pulling their netminder for an extra attacker with two minutes remaining.

Notes

- MacLeod pushed his AHL career-high point streak to four games (2-2-4), giving him points in six of his last eight appearances (2-4-6).

- This was the third game in the Griffins' 25 seasons that featured a penalty shot for each team and the first-ever at Van Andel Arena. On Oct. 11, 2008 at Lake Erie, Darren Helm was stopped by Jason Bacashihua while Daniel Larsson denied Kyle Cumiskey. On April 10, 2011 at Milwaukee, Ilari Filppula could not beat Atte Engren, and Jordan Pearce turned back Ryan Flynn.

Rockford 1 0 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Curry 3 (Elson), 1:48. 2, Rockford, McLaughlin 6 (Franson, Entwistle), 11:51 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Barber 15 (Pearson, D'Astous), 18:36. Penalties-Franson Rfd (hooking), 4:29; Elson Gr (delay of game), 10:21.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sebrango Gr (delay of game), 6:57; Johnson Rfd (tripping), 19:52.

3rd Period-4, Rockford, Fossier 2 4:58 (PS). 5, Grand Rapids, MacLeod 2 (Sebrango), 8:14. Penalties-MacLeod Gr (high-sticking), 2:28.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 2-8-12-22. Grand Rapids 6-5-10-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 1 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Rockford, Morris 2-3-0 (11 shots-9 saves); Nalimov 2-2-0 (10 shots-9 saves). Grand Rapids, Boyle 6-2-1 (22 shots-20 saves).

A-650

Three Stars

1. GR MacLeod (game-winning goal); 2. GR Barber (goal); 3. RFD Fossier (penalty shot goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 12-7-3-0 (27 pts.) / Thurs., April 29 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Rockford: 9-15-1-0 (19 pts.) / Sat., May 1 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

