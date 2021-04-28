Monsters Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 16 appearances for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, Kapelmaster went 7-7-1 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (S%).

A 6'1", 216 lb. left-catching native of Coral Springs, FL, Kapelmaster, 25, went 29-37-7 with six shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .921 S% in 78 career NCAA appearances for Ferris State University and Robert Morris University spanning four collegiate seasons from 2016-20. Kapelmaster was additionally named to the WCHA's 2016-17 Third All-Star Team and earned Second-Team All-Atlantic Hockey Association honors in 2019-20.

