Game Preview: Condors Take on Division Leaders at 6 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go! Doors open at 5 p.m.

The game will be broadcast with radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

JERSEY RAFFLE - SAFIN TONIGHT!

You can win a Ostap Safin game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights in the seventh matchup in the 10-game season series. Both teams have three wins so far, with the Condors winning three straight. Including tonight, four of the Condors final eight games are against the Silver Knights.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after two periods, 4-2, in San Jose last night. Adam Cracknell and Seth Griffith (1g-1a) had power play goals for the Condors. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 between the pipes.

Henderson split a two-game set over the weekend in Irvine, winning Sunday by a 5-4 overtime decision. Pavel Dorofeyev scored the overtime winner while Lucas Elvenes had three assists and was +4.

SKINNER SHINES

Stuart Skinner leads the American Hockey League in wins with 16, two more than any other netminder in the league. He has played the most minutes in the AHL, his goals-against average is seventh and his save percentage is sixth.

CRACKNELL HITS DOUBLE DIGITS

With his goal last night, Adam Cracknell became the fourth Condors player to hit double digits in goals with 10. He is now t-12th in the league scoring race with 25 points (10g-15a).

POWERED UP

With two power play markers last night, the Condors had at least two man advantage goals for the fourth time this season.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Condors are 12-1-1 in their last 14 on home ice.

CONDORS NOTES

Tyler Benson had an assist last night to move solo second in the AHL scoring race, two points behind Andrew Poturalski of San Diego. Benson has played in six fewer games... Seth Griffith has 23 points (6g-17a) in his last 25 games, including a multi-point night last evening... Brad Malone has nine points (3g-6a) in 12 games since returning from injury.

SILVER KNIGHTS NOTES

Ryan Murphy leads all d-men in scoring with 22 points (5g-17a) in 30 games. 10 of his assists have come on the power play... Jack Dugan is second in the rookie scoring race with 25 points (5g-20a). His 11 power play assists leads the team... Zack Hayes leads all AHL d-men with a +17.

