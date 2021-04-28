Pouliot and Sandstrom to Phantoms, Andreoff to Taxi

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that D Derrick Pouliot and G Felix Sandström have been loaned to the Phantoms from the Flyers' Taxi Squad. Additionally, F Andy Andreoff has been recalled from the Phantoms to the Flyers' Taxi Squad.

Pouliot, 27 is a veteran defenseman from Estevan, Sask. who has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-8-11. He has been on loan with the Phantoms since February 22 after initially beginning the season on the Flyers Taxi Squad. Pouliot has 202 career NHL games primarily with Pittsburgh and Vancouver scoring eight goals with 40 assists. He also has racked up 188 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Antonio and Lehigh Valley scoring 30 goals and 90 assists for 120 points in a career that has also seen three AHL All-Star Classic appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Sandström, 24, is coming off his best game of the year in a 37-save performance on Saturday night to earn the Phantoms a 3-2 win against the Binghamton Devils. The Gavle, Sweden native was a round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2015 and is in his second year of pro hockey in North America. Sandström is 3-2-1 with a 4.25 goals-against average and .864 save percentage with the Phantoms this season.

Andreoff, 29, has played in six games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season and, more recently, played in three games with the Phantoms scoring two goals in his season debut with Lehigh Valley on Friday, April 23 at the Binghamton Devils. He has spent most of this season on the Taxi Squad. His last NHL game was March 17 against the New York Rangers.

The Pickering, Ontario native played 39 games for the Phantoms last season scoring 11 goals with seven assists for 18 points while also playing in 14 games with the Flyers registering one assist. The six-year veteran has played in 274 career games in the AHL, also with Manchester and Syracuse, where he scored 67 goals with 78 assists for 145 points. He has also played 179 games in the NHL with Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Kings where he has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 career points.

