Shutout of Quakes Guarantees Series Win for Ports

April 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Tzu-Chen Sha and Jefferson Jean again combined for a shutout for the Ports, blanking the Quakes this time to guarantee a series win in a 3-0 victory over Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday night.

The shutout of the Quakes was the first time Rancho Cucamonga had been held off the scoreboard this season, and it gave the Ports a 4-1 advantage in the six-game series.

Sha and Jean did allow some hits this time after combining for the Ports no hitter in Fresno back on Sunday. Sha registered his first career quality start while allowing just two hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and no walks.

Jean recorded his second career save with three shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk with seven Ks, which set a career high for him as a Stockton Port.

The Ports got on the board in the fifth when Cesar Franco notched his team-leading second sacrifice fly to score German Ortiz. They got two more runs in the sixth by putting pressure on the quakes on the basepaths.

Cameron Leary walked with one out and an errant pickoff attempt allowed him to get to second. He then stole third, and the throw from the catcher sailed into left field, allowing Leary to score after his league-leading seventh steal to go up 2-0.

Myles Naylor followed Leary's lead, as he walked and stole second, drawing a throw that went into centerfield to get him to third. An RBI groundout by Ortiz up the first base line plated Naylor for a 3-0 lead.

UP NEXT: The Quakes will start game one starter RHP Christian Zazueta, while the Ports will hand the ball to 2024 fifth-round pick, RHP Sam Stuhr who did not allow an earned run in his three innings of relief when he made his pro debut on Tuesday against Rancho.

Kids can run the bases after Sunday's game at Banner Island Ballpark, and Stockton will debut their new Copa de la Diversion identity as the Stockton Cheladas for a day of cultural pride, fun promotions, and special moments presented by Verizon.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

California League Stories from April 13, 2025

