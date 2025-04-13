Quakes Blanked by Ports on Saturday

April 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports once again got some incredible pitching on Saturday night, shutting out the Quakes by a final of 3-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Banner Island Ballpark.

More than 4,500 fans witnessed two Stockton pitchers combine on a five-hit shutout, as the Quakes endured their first blanking of 2025.

Stockton starter Tzu-Chen Sha (1-0) was impressive, striking out nine over six innings of work, while facing just one over the minimum.

Reliever Jefferson Jean wasn't quite as effective, as he battled through three innings, but struck out six to record his first save of the year.

Rancho starter Sean Paul Linan (1-1) was sharp but didn't get any run-support, as he fanned eight batters with only one walk. That walk came to open the fifth inning and would eventually score on a sac fly from Ports outfielder Cesar Franco, giving Stockton a 1-0 lead.

They'd add two more in the sixth against Ryan Brown and never look back, as they've now won four of five in the series.

On Sunday, Christian Zazueta (0-1) will throw for the second time in the series, as he'll face Sam Stuhr (0-0) at 2:09pm in the final game of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

