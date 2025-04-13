66ers Strike against Grizzlies Bullpen to Take Series

Another pitcher's duel between starters turned into one that got away from the Fresno Grizzlies (4-5), as they dropped the series finale 9-3 to the Inland Empire 66ers (4-5) Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Grizzlies and 66ers showcased a rematch of Tuesday night's series opener between Grizzlies starter Bryan Mena and Inland Empire starter Peyton Olejnik.

Neither team could string together much offense against either starter.

Blake Wright started the Grizzlies offense in the second by drawing a walk and stealing second. Wright scored when Francisco Garcia placed a pop up in shallow right field to give the Grizzlies the lead.

Mena worked around an infield pop-up of his own by inducing a double play. Inland Empire would tie the game in the inning, however, with a double and a single before Mena exited the inning with a strikeout.

Mena was in trouble during the third inning after walking the bases loaded with one out. But Mena, who recorded the first out via strikeout, struck out the final two hitters in the inning as well to keep the game tied.

Mena navigated past five hits and three walks, utilizing eight strikeouts to limit Inland Empire to just one run and left with the scoreline tied at one.

Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision, however, but both gave solid five inning starts.

Inland Empire would score in the 6th benefitting from a leadoff walk before a two-out single from Raudi Rodriguez broke a 1-1 tie.

The 66ers piled on a five run seventh inning against the Grizzlies bullpen to make the score 7-1.

Fresno loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and got two runs back on Roynier Hernandez two-out single to pull within four.

But Inland Empire tacked on two more runs against the Grizzlies bullpen in the 8th to extend their lead to 9-3.

Fresno's only two hits on the day produced runs and capitalized on a trio of free passes from Inland Empire pitchers.

The loss gave Inland Empire the series victory.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday, April 15th at 6:50pm to begin a six-game series with the Lake Elsinore Storm.

