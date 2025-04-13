Quakes Pummel Ports on Sunday

April 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Quakes enjoyed a solid effort all the way around on Sunday afternoon in Stockton, pummeling the Ports by a final of 10-1 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Rancho's offense smacked four home runs, as Raynerd Ortega recorded his first multi-homer game of his career, finishing 4-for-5 with two bombs and four RBIs.

Kellon Lindsey smashed his first career home run and Eduardo Quintero also went deep, his second of the year, as the Quakes pounded out 12 total hits enroute to their second win in the series.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta was sharp across 4.1 innings, striking out seven in the no-decision.

Marco Corcho (1-0) snagged the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Michael Vilchez picked up the three-inning save, his first, with three scoreless frames to finish it off.

Stockton starter Sam Stuhr (0-1) got hit with the loss, giving up six runs over 2.2 innings.

The win for Rancho gives them just two out of six in Stockton, but sends them back home with some momentum, as they get ready to host the San Jose Giants, who come in having won six straight.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Rancho's Samuel Sanchez (0-0) will throw for the Quakes, while San Jose will go with right-hander Hunter Dryden (0-0) in the opener. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

