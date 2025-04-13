Quakes Take Series Finale, But Stockton Wins Series 4-2

April 13, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Quakes (5-4) took over in the second inning of the series finale on Sunday, handing the Ports (5-4) their first multi-run loss of the season in a 10-1 defeat.

Stockton was playing as the Cheladas on Sunday, their new alternate identity for Copa de la Diversion. The Cheladas will have to shake off the loss in their first game, as the Ports had already won the series, but were looking to take five of six.

That would not be the case, however, as the Quakes hit four home runs, including two by Reynard Ortega, to give Stockton their first loss by more than one run this season.

Some wildness bit Stockton starter Sam Stuhr, as he hit three batters overall on the day and uncorked a wild pitch. He allowed two of the Quakes home runs, including back-to-back jacks by Ortega and No. 23 overall pick in last year's draft Kellon Lindsey in the second inning.

The Quakes would bunch their home runs together getting two more in the eighth inning against Jose Dicochea, who only allowed six home runs all last season. Ortega hit a solo shot for his second of the game to start the inning, before Eduardo Quintero hit a two-run blast to cap the scoring at 10-1.

Ali Camarillo scored the Cheladas lone run of the day in a three-hit game for the shortstop, scoring on a Jared Sprague-Lott single. Davis Diaz threw out Samuel Munoz attempting to steal second in the third inning, for his league-leading fourth caught stealing of the season.

UP NEXT: The Ports will head to Visalia to begin a three-game series with the Rawhide from April 15-20.

