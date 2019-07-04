Shuckers Withstand Late Braves Surge, Win in Ten

July 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





PEARL, MS - After the Mississippi Braves (39-46, 6-9 2nd Half) put together a rally in the final two frames to force extras, the Biloxi Shuckers (48-37, 7-8) plated their bonus runner in the tenth to claim a 4-3 victory on Thursday night in front of a packed house at Trustmark Park. Biloxi is now 4-1 in extra-inning contests this season.

The Shuckers took an early lead in the second on an RBI single from Jake Gatewood, driving in Patrick Leonard to put Biloxi up 1-0. Leonard and Gatewood would each draw walks to start the fourth and advance 90 feet on a groundout by Weston Wilson. Leonard raced in to score on a wild pitch from LHP Kyle Muller before Joantgel Segovia singled into center, scoring Gatewood to put the Shuckers up 3-0.

Even though he didn't factor into the decision, RHP Bowden Francis turned in a scoreless outing to start July, going six innings and allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out five. LHP Daniel Brown (H, 6) tossed a scoreless seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth when he allowed back-to-back singles with one out. RHP Nate Griep (W, 4-1) entered the game and allowed two inherited runners to score before striking out Luis Valenzuela to strand the tying run at third.

Griep started the ninth with a leadoff walk to Ray-Patrick Didder. The M-Braves shortstop moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on an infield single by Drew Waters. Tyler Neslony then smashed a single to right, driving in Didder to tie the game at 3-3. Ryan Casteel was intentionally walked to load the bases and Griep struck out Riley Unroe to send the game to extras.

In the top of the tenth, Max McDowell dropped down a sacrifice bunt with two strikes to advance Segovia, the bonus runner, to third. Pinch hitter Bruce Caldwell flied a ball to deep left field, scoring Segovia to put Biloxi back in front 4-3. RHP Marcos Diplan (S, 1) came out of the bullpen and worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the tenth, striking out two to lock down his first save since May of 2016.

Biloxi returns to action against the M-Braves on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 4.65) takes the mound against M-Braves LHP Tucker Davidson (3-5, 2.00) at Trustmark Park. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.