Generals Gameday: July 4 at Chattanooga

Jackson Generals (45-39 Overall, 6-8 Second Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (43-40, 7-7 Second Half)

Thursday, July 4 | 5:15 pm CT | AT&T Field

Game 85 | Away Game 36 | Second Half Game 15

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas (1-1, 5.50 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Scott Moss (5-3, 3.51 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) for the first time in 2019, facing them in a six-game series over six days. All 11 of these teams' Second Half meetings will happen at AT&T Field, after Jackson hosted the Lookouts 10 times in the First Half. Both Second Half series (the second one coming August 7-11) have the benefit of an off day after the finale. Through 10 games, each team has scored 37 runs, splitting the results 5-5.

Top Reds Prospects at CHA (with top-30 rank): OF Taylor Trammell (#1), RHP Tony Santillan (#4), C Tyler Stephenson (#5), OF Jose Siri (#9), OF TJ Friedl (#12), LHP Scott Moss (#14), OF Michael Beltre (#15), LHP Packy Naughton (#20), 1B Ibandel Isabel (#24), RHP Ryan Hendrix (#26), SS Alfredo Rodriguez (#28), C Chris Okey (#29)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, took on water early on Wednesday and could never overcome the deficit, falling 4-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson to the Montgomery Biscuits. The victory for Montgomery (51-33) splits the series with Jackson (45-39). Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson's Emilio Vargas will make his first start in his return from the injured list, where he has been since May 10. Vargas' one prior start against Chattanooga in April featured five shutout innings with four hits allowed and four strikeouts. He faces Scott Moss, a left-handed Southern League All-Star who has allowed multiple earned runs in each of his last three starts.

