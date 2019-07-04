M-Braves Fall in Front of 5,756 on Independence Day

PEARL, MS - in front of a season-high crowd of 5,756 at Trustmark Park on Independence Day, the Mississippi Braves (6-9, 39-45) couldn't quite complete a magical comeback, falling 4-3 in 10 innings to the Biloxi Shuckers (7-8, 48-37).

The M-Braves erased a three-run deficit by scoring two runs in the eighth inning and a run in the ninth to tie the game at 3-3 and send it to extras. Biloxi plated a run in the top of the 10th inning, while the Braves were held off the board in the bottom half. The loss was Mississippi's sixth straight overall and fourth-straight one-run defeat.

Kyle Muller made his 17th start of the season and struck out six batters to join teammate Ian Anderson as the only two Southern League pitchers to reach 100 strikeouts in 2019. Muller walked three and gave up three runs on four hits over 4.0 innings, battling through 85 pitches.

The Shuckers struck first in the second inning when the first three batters reached on hits and Jake Gatewood brought home Patrick Leonard via an infield single. Biloxi increased the lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Muller walked the first two hitters, and Leonard eventually scored on a wild pitch. Joantgel Segovia hit a single that plated Gatewood.

A night after giving up 14 earned runs, the M-Braves bullpen was solid on Thursday night. Claudio Custodio fired 4.0 shutout innings on two hits to keep the score at 3-0 until the eighth. Custodio has allowed just one run over his last 17.0 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.29 over 18 appearances.

Mississippi couldn't solve Biloxi starter Bowden Francis, but the home team got to reliever Daniel Brown in the bottom of the eighth inning. Four straight M-Braves singled to put two runs on the board. Ryan Casteel singled to left-center scoring Drew Waters, and Riley Unroe singled to nearly the same spot to bring in Tyler Neslony.

Biloxi called on All-Star closer Nate Griep (W, 4-1) in the eighth inning and the right-hander finished the frame with their lead still intact.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Griep walked leadoff hitter Ray-Patrick Didder. He responded by striking out Daniel Lockhart and got a ground out from Cristian Pache. Waters singled to place runners on the corners and Neslony brought home Didder to tie the game at 3-3, sending the Trustmark Park crowd into a frenzy. Waters was held at third base. William Contreras lined out to left to end the frame and the game went to extras.

The Shuckers scored their bonus runner on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Bruce Caldwell to go up 4-3 in the top of the 10th inning. Marcos Diplan pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th inning to seal the win, retiring the side in order, including a pair of strikeouts. Biloxi is now 4-1 in extra-inning games while the Braves fell to 6-3.

Jason Hursh (L, 1-2) suffered the tough-luck loss despite allowing just the unearned run in the 10th inning. Hursh and Custodio combined to allow no earned runs over 6.0 innings.

Waters recorded his 31st multi-hit game of the season and reached base safely three times finishing 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored. Unroe collected another three-hit night and was 3-for-4 with a run and RBI.

The M-Braves will try to end the season high six-game skid on Friday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-3, 2.00) leads the league in ERA and will start for Mississippi against Biloxi RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 4.65) for the Shuckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

