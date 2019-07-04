Brandon Marsh Activated from 7-Day Injured List

MOBILE, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that Mobile BayBears outfielder Brandon Marsh, the No. 2 prospect in the organization, has been activated from the 7-day injured list.

Marsh, 21, played in 45 games for the BayBears in the first half of this season before being placed on the injured list June 2. He slashed .347/.462/.467 in May, leading the team in all three categories. Marsh recently went 1-for-19 with a pair of RBIs in a five-game rehabilitation assignment with the AZL Angels.

With the return of Marsh, the BayBears active roster now features the top three prospects in the Angels organization for the first time in three seasons as the club's Double-A affiliate. Outfielder Jo Adell is the top prospect in the system and the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Infielder Jahmai Jones ranks one spot behind Marsh at No. 3 overall.

The BayBears begin a six-game home series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

