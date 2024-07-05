Shuckers Score Late, Earn Series Win with 8-3 Win Over M-Braves

July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Eric Brown Jr. at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Eric Brown Jr. at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

PEARL, MS - After a season-high 12 runs on Thursday, the Biloxi Shuckers (37-41, 7-4) used a four-run eighth inning to earn an 8-3 win over the Mississippi Braves (36-43, 5-6) at Trustmark Park on Friday night to clinch a series win, their second of the week. The Shuckers also scored at least seven runs for the fourth time in their last five games and scored at least five for the 17 th time in their last 29.

The M-Braves scored first when an error three batters in allowed two to score and an RBI single from Keshawn Ogans a batter later made it 3-0 in the first. From there, Shuckers' starter Shane Smith struck out four and kept the M-Braves at bay, finishing his night after three innings and allowing one earned run.

The Shuckers struck back with a run of their own in the second off knuckleballer David Fletcher, the M-Braves' starter, with an RBI fielder's choice from Lamar Sparks, making it 3-1. They tied the game at three in the fourth with an RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and an RBI from Adam Hall after a pitch with the bases loaded hit him, driving in the tying run.

The teams stayed tied until the eighth when Dylan O'Rae gave Biloxi a 4-3 lead with an RBI single into center. The Shuckers extended the lead to 7-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller and a two-RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. later in the inning. The Shuckers added on with a run in the ninth when Casey Martin scored from second on an infield single from Adam Hall, making it 8-3. The five runs against the M-Braves' bullpen on Friday gave Biloxi 14 runs off the unit in the first two games of the series.

TJ Shook (5-7) earned the win for Biloxi after two scoreless innings in relief while Jake McSteen (1-3) took the loss for the M-Braves. The Shuckers bullpen combined for six shutout innings, including two shutout innings from Shook and Kaleb Bowman. Eric Brown Jr. also tallied his second three-hit game of the season with a 3-for-5 performance and Darrien Miller (1-for-2) reached base four times with a single, two walks and was hit by a pitch.

The three-game set concludes on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch at Trustmark Park. Jacob Misiorowski (2-3, 3.58) is set to start for Biloxi against Drew Parrish (5-5, 3.94) for the M-Braves. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.