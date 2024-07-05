Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Montgomery

July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - Friday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed to due rain at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 6, with two seven-inning games beginning at 4:00. Fans can listen to a live audio broadcast beginning at 3:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

