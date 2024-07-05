Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Montgomery
July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Montgomery, Ala. - Friday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed to due rain at Riverwalk Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 6, with two seven-inning games beginning at 4:00. Fans can listen to a live audio broadcast beginning at 3:55 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.
Check out the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Montgomery - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Friday Night's Game with Pensacola Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Friday, July 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Eric Wagaman Named June Trash Pandas Player of the Month - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Rained out in Montgomery
- Wahoos Walked off by Vasquez, Biscuits
- Blue Wahoos Get Behind Early, Struggle at Plate as Biscuits Tie Series
- McIntosh Blast, Wild Pitch Run Lift Blue Wahoos to Series-Opening Win over Biscuits
- Cats, Dogs, Fireworks, Baseball