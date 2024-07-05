Biloxi Rallies Late to Spoil Fletcher's Quality Start

July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers erased a 3-0 first-inning deficit and took advantage of four Mississippi errors in a Friday night 8-3 win over the M-Braves at Trustmark Park. In his sixth start, former Major League infielder David Fletcher dealt a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing only two earned runs in a no-decision.

The game began in a 41-minute weather delay, but that didn't stop the M-Braves from getting off to a fast start. The first four reached, including an infield hit from Cody Milligan and a bunt single by Cal Conley. Yolbert Sanchez put down a sacrifice bunt, and Biloxi pitcher Shane Smith threw wildly to first, letting Milligan and Conley score. Keshawn Ogans followed with an RBI single to push Mississippi out to a 3-0 lead.

Coming off his worst start of his career last Saturday against Montgomery, Fletcher bounced back on Friday night. The knuckleballer gave up a run in the second inning on two hits and then two runs in the fourth. A key error led to the second run in the fourth. Overall, the 30-year-old Fletcher threw 100 pitches, striking out two and walking three, leaving with his third quality start.

Patrick Halligan entered with two on and one out in the seventh and got the final two outs to preserve the 3-3 tie. Biloxi took the lead and pulled away with four runs in the eighth inning. Dylan O'Rea had an RBI single, Darrien Miller had a sacrifice fly, and Eric Brown Jr. capped the inning with a two-run single. The Shuckers benefitted from two M-Braves errors, which led to all runs being unearned. They added one more in the ninth to extend the lead to 8-3.

Friday's four errors by Mississippi matched a season-high, as five of the eight Biloxi runs were unearned. Sanchez upped his hitting streak to six games by going 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored, and Keshawn Ogans extended his team-leading on-base streak to 12 games with a 2-for-4 night at the plate with an RBI. Ogans has also hit in five straight games.

The M-Braves and Shuckers will meet at Trustmark Park for the final time on Saturday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with LHP Drew Parrish (5-5, 3.94) starting for Mississippi against Biloxi RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-3, 3.58). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

On Saturday, July 6, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. Following the game, there will be another Post-Game Fireworks Show! Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.