Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Lookouts in 9-6 Loss

The Chattanooga Lookouts surrendered seven runs in their 9-6 loss to the Tennessee Smokies to extend their losing streak to five.

After falling behind early last night, the Lookouts offense got going early. Outfielder Bubba Thompson led off the inning with a single and later scored on a Quincy McAfee grounder. In the third, Thompson again led off the inning, this time drawing a walk. The speedy outfielder then stole second and scored on a Francisco Urbaez double. Catcher Mat Nelson provided the exclamation point on the inning with a two-run shot to make it 4-0 Lookouts.

The lead began to shrink in the next inning on two RBI singles by the Smokies. In the seventh, the away team took over the game, scoring seven runs on four hits and three walks.

Down five runs, Chattanooga's offense continued to battle back. Nick Northcut ripped a two-run single with two runners on to put the team within three runs, but could not muster any more offense.

In the defeat, Braxton Roxby threw 2.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Tomorrow, the team aims to end their losing streak with Kevin Abel on the mound. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

