Eric Wagaman Named June Trash Pandas Player of the Month

July 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that outfielder Eric Wagaman was named the team's Player of the Month for the month of June.

Wagaman was given his award by Trash Pandas general manager Garrett Fahrmann prior to yesterday's game against the Birmingham Barons.

In 23 games played in June, Wagaman finished with a .306 average with four home runs and nine RBI while walking (16) more than he struck out (14). Wagaman led the Trash Pandas in batting average and home runs during the month.

On the season, Wagaman is second in the Southern League with 19 doubles, one behind teammate Sam Brown. Wagaman also ranks top 10 in the Southern League in RBI, hits, extra-base hits, total bases, runs scored and slugging percentage.

Wagaman becomes the first hitter to win the award this season as Caden Dana took home the award in April while Michael Darrell-Hicks won it in May.

